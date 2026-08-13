At least 40,753 families have been affected by the powerful earthquake, authorities report

Colombia quake death toll rises to 273 At least 40,753 families have been affected by the powerful earthquake, authorities report

The death toll from Colombia’s 7.4 magnitude earthquake rose to 273, with 40,753 families affected, 3,824 people injured and 377 missing, National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) Director David Tamayo said Thursday.

The quake struck western Colombia on Monday, causing widespread destruction in several cities and damaging homes, schools, hospitals and other critical infrastructure.

The epicenter was near San Jose del Palmar in the department of Choco, with tremors felt in other parts of the country, including Bogota, as well as neighboring countries.

Rescue teams have been searching collapsed buildings for survivors, while authorities have warned that the window for finding people alive under the rubble is narrowing.

Tamayo said a geospatial task force, led by the national government, had partnered with NASA and the International Charter on Space and Major Disasters to monitor affected areas using satellite technology.

He said 166 high-definition satellite images had already been processed, while Airbus had donated ultra-high-resolution satellite imagery of Cali, Cartago, Manizales and Pereira.

Tamayo said the satellite data would help authorities assess the damage more accurately and guide the emergency response.

The disaster has prompted an international response, with countries offering search-and-rescue assistance to support emergency response efforts.

Authorities have been coordinating the deployment of foreign rescue teams, with teams from Israel, Ecuador, El Salvador and the US expected to assist local responders.

Mexico has also offered to send a rescue brigade, although its deployment remains pending additional certification requested by Colombian authorities.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday that the brigade was ready to leave once the certification requirements were completed, while it continued to send humanitarian assistance to Colombia.

Mexican Air Force Hercules aircraft have been used to transport food packages, medical supplies and other materials requested by the Colombian government.

The tremor has placed significant pressure on Colombia’s emergency response agencies as rescue and relief operations continue in the hardest-hit areas.

Authorities have also been dealing with 30 forest fires in the Tolima department, further stretching emergency response capacity.