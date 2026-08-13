Dominican Republic asks Cuba to withdraw 9 diplomats Foreign Ministry says diplomats, families have 7 days to leave

The government in the Dominican Republic formally requested the Cuban Embassy to withdraw nine members of its diplomatic mission and their families within seven days, the Foreign Ministry (MIREX) said Thursday.

The ministry said the measure falls within the powers granted to the receiving state under international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

MIREX did not provide a reason for the request, citing the confidential nature of diplomatic communications.

The Listín Diario reported that the nine diplomats and their families would have to leave, putting the number of people affected at around 21.

The ministry said the matter would continue to be handled with discretion and through established diplomatic channels to preserve relations.

The Dominican Republic and Cuba restored relations in 1998 after more than three decades of strained ties. The Dominican Republic and Cuba have maintained diplomatic and economic ties despite political differences. In 2018, the two countries formalized a trade agreement aimed at reducing tariffs and trade barriers.

The latest move marks a new setback in those relations, which have continued despite political differences between the two governments. The Dominican government, however, did not announce a decision to sever diplomatic relations with Cuba or close the Cuban Embassy in Santo Domingo.

MIREX did not identify the nine officials or specify their diplomatic positions.

Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, a receiving state may notify the sending state that a member of a diplomatic mission is unwelcome without being required to explain its decision.

The move comes amid diplomatic measures affecting Cuba in the region. In March, Ecuador expelled all 23 members of the Cuban diplomatic mission in Quito, citing Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, without publicly giving a reason.