Saudi Arabia says 15 countries sign statement to establish maritime defense coalition ‘13 countries completed their national procedures,' says Defense Ministry

Fifteen countries have signed a statement to establish a multinational maritime defense coalition, the Saudi Defense Ministry announced Thursday.

"The number of countries that signed the joint statement reached 15 countries, while 13 countries completed their national procedures, signed the coalition charter, and officially announced their accession," it said in a statement on US social media company X.

The statement came after the third planners' meeting of the coalition that was held Thursday in Jeddah.

"This represents the actual launch of the coalition towards the stage of institutional and operational activation, while the rest of the countries continue to complete the necessary national procedures to join the coalition," it added.

While a Saudi commander will lead the coalition, the deputy commander of the coalition will be from Pakistan, the ministry highlighted.

Saudi Arabia and 13 other countries announced the creation of the Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition on July 30, aimed at safeguarding freedom of navigation, international trade and energy supply routes in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

On Aug. 6, Saudi Rear Adm. Abdullah bin Salem Al-Shehri was appointed coalition commander.