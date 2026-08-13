Agreement comes during visit by head of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council to Syria

Syria, Iraq agree to form committees to review cases of ISIS terrorists Agreement comes during visit by head of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council to Syria

Syria and Iraq agreed Thursday to form committees to examine cases of ISIS (Daesh) terrorists transferred from Syrian detention facilities to Iraqi prisons, according to Syrian Justice Minister Mazhar Abdul Rahman al-Wais.

The agreement during talks with the head of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zidan, and his delegation, who visited Syria, al-Wais told Iraq's state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA).

"The issue of ISIS detainees was discussed, and technical and expert teams will be formed to examine the matter and reach mutually acceptable solutions," he added.

“We will await the results of these committees and their work in the near future,” pointing out that “there are promising steps in this direction that will contribute to achieving justice in this matter.”

He urged coordination between the two sides in combating terrorism, organized crime and drug trafficking, noting that Syria and Iraq share a border and face threats from “bloody terrorism.”

Earlier, Zidan arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus for talks on the ISIS terrorists.

Zidan said Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council was prepared to provide Syria with assistance in the judicial field.

“We support your efforts to rebuild the Syrian state in all areas,” Zidan said, according to INA, affirming the council’s “readiness to provide any assistance in the judicial field.”

Al-Wais, for his part, said relations between Iraq and Syria had developed, particularly in the economic and security fields.

“We look forward to greater judicial and legal cooperation between Baghdad and Damascus,” he said, adding that Syria was entering “a new phase centered on building a state of law and institutions.”

On Jan. 21, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the transfer of 150 ISIS terrorists from a detention facility in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province to Iraq as part of a plan to relocate 7,000 detainees.

Baghdad declared victory over ISIS on Dec. 10, 2017, after retaking all Iraqi territory captured by the terrorist organization following three years of intense fighting.​​​​​​​

The group, however, continues to operate in Iraq’s northern, western and eastern provinces and carries out sporadic attacks. Iraqi forces continue security and military operations against its remaining cells.