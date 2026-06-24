E5 leaders reaffirm commitment to Euro-Atlantic security, transatlantic bond France, Germany, Italy, Poland and UK pledge stronger European role within NATO ahead of Ankara summit

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the UK on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to Euro-Atlantic security and the transatlantic bonds, as they prepared for the NATO summit in Ankara.

In a joint statement issued after a meeting in Berlin, the leaders stressed the importance of the US role in the alliance and agreed to work collectively toward a successful summit on July 7-8.

"Leaders affirmed their unwavering commitment to Euro-Atlantic security and the transatlantic bond, recognizing the vital role the US continues to play in the Alliance," the statement shared by the UK government said.

The five countries also expressed determination to build "a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO" and pursue closer defense industrial cooperation.

The leaders agreed to strengthen Europe's role within NATO, increase contributions to the alliance's deterrence and defense activities, and deepen cooperation in areas including air defense, unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, and long-range strike capabilities, as well as coordinating closely with the US.

They also pledged continued support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia, including through military assistance, sanctions and support for the resilience of Ukraine's energy sector.

The statement said the leaders support proposals for direct dialogue between Ukraine and Russia with active participation from both the US and Europe, and reiterated their commitment to a just and lasting peace.

The leaders also welcomed the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding, describing it as an opportunity to restore regional stability and support the global economy.

They reiterated that Iran "must never obtain a nuclear weapon" and confirmed their readiness to participate in a UK-France-led multinational mission aimed at safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, subject to conditions and national requirements.