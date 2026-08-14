Fire official says vessel was not properly cleaned before dismantling, leaving carbon monoxide trapped inside

Toxic gas leak kills at least 8 workers at Bangladesh shipbreaking yard Fire official says vessel was not properly cleaned before dismantling, leaving carbon monoxide trapped inside

At least eight workers were killed and four others hospitalized after suspected toxic gas leaked from a vessel being dismantled at a shipbreaking yard in southeastern Bangladesh on Friday, police and fire officials told Anadolu.

The incident occurred at the Ferdous Steel shipbreaking yard in the Bhatiari area of Sitakunda, near the port city of Chattogram.

Sitakunda Police Station Inspector Md Alamgir confirmed eight deaths, saying police had sent two people to hospitals but the number of those affected could be higher as local residents had rescued others who became ill after exposure to the gas.

Four of the eight workers killed have so far been identified.

Md. Toufiqul Islam Bhuiyan, assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence in Sitakunda, said the vessel being dismantled had previously been used to carry liquefied natural gas (LNG) and had been out of service for a long period.

“The ship being dismantled at the shipbreaking yard was meant for carrying LNG and had been lying unused for a long time. Therefore, carbon monoxide was trapped inside the ship,” Bhuiyan told Anadolu after visiting the site.

He said vessels should undergo a cleaning and degassing process before dismantling, but alleged that the company had failed to do so, resulting in the gas leak.

Bhuiyan said fire service personnel sent four other workers to hospitals.

The degassing process involves additional costs that some companies seek to avoid, the official said, stressing the need for greater awareness of the safety risks.

Bangladesh has one of the world's largest shipbreaking industries, with numerous yards concentrated along the Sitakunda coast.

Safety practices at some facilities have long been a concern, while shipbreaking activities have also been blamed for environmental contamination along the coastline from toxic waste and heavy metals.

