French president says allies aligned more closely in recent weeks, vows to strengthen NATO's European pillar

Macron says Europe, US in 'moment of reconvergence' ahead of NATO summit in Ankara French president says allies aligned more closely in recent weeks, vows to strengthen NATO's European pillar

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that Europe and the US are experiencing a "moment of reconvergence," pointing to growing alignment on major security issues ahead of a NATO summit in Ankara.

Macron said recent diplomatic engagements had helped bring European and American positions closer together.

"We are in a moment of reconvergence between Europeans and Americans," he said after a meeting of the E5 group of major European countries in Berlin -- France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the UK.

Macron said the process began at the recent G7 summit and continued at last week's European Council meeting, adding that leaders would seek to consolidate that unity at the summit and a July 13 meeting of the coalition of the willing supporting Ukraine.

He said a significant development was that all G7 members had signed a common text for the first time in 18 months.

"The Americans, together with us, said they support Ukrainian territorial integrity and sovereignty, support military and energy assistance to Ukraine, support sanctions against Russia, and have committed themselves to the same path as us," said Macron.

He described the agreement as "a very important achievement" and welcomed recent decisions on sanctions targeting Russian oil and gas.

Turning to the Middle East, Macron voiced support for the agreement reached between Iran and the US, saying European countries are prepared to contribute to regional stability and lasting peace, including in Lebanon.

He stressed the importance of strengthening NATO's European pillar through higher defense spending, increased military capabilities and deeper industrial cooperation among allies.

"We are making a strong commitment, increasing our budgets, and increasing our capabilities," he said.