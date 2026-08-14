More than 24,700 acres burned as military evacuates centuries-old relics from monastery built beneath massive cliff

Wildfire in Spain forces 855 to evacuate, threatens historic monastery More than 24,700 acres burned as military evacuates centuries-old relics from monastery built beneath massive cliff

A major wildfire in Spain's northeastern Aragon region has forced 855 people to evacuate their homes and threatened a historic monastery as the blaze continues to burn across more than 10,000 hectares (24,700 acres).

The Las Penas de Riglos wildfire remained active Friday after overnight flare-ups forced the evacuation of four more communities, bringing the number of evacuated towns and villages to 16, according to the Aragon regional government.

Authorities are particularly concerned about the Monastery of San Juan de la Pena, a spectacular medieval complex built beneath a huge overhanging rock.

One of the most important monasteries in medieval Aragon, the complex is closely linked to the origins of the Kingdom of Aragon and contains remains associated with some of its earliest kings.

The fire approached the monastery Thursday without reaching the complex, but burning debris falling nearby prompted authorities to evacuate some of its most valuable artifacts as a precaution.

Members of Spain's military, working with regional heritage officials and nature protection agents, removed human remains and other objects linked to the first kings of Aragon, along with paintings, relics and an original suit belonging to the Count of Aranda.

More than 500 firefighters and 35 aircraft have been deployed, according to the regional government. France has also been asked to send additional aircraft in the coming hours.

The wildfire comes amid an exceptionally hot summer in Spain. The months of June and July combined were the hottest since record keeping began in 1961, with temperatures averaging 2.9C (5.2F) warmer than the 1991-2020 average, according to Spain's weather agency.

The heat has coincided with a lack of rain, triggering another intense wildfire season.

In late July, a fire in Avila scorched more than 50,000 hectares (124,000 acres), making it what the Interior Minister called the “biggest and most aggressive in Spain’s history.” Earlier that month, a blaze in the province of Almeria claimed 14 lives.