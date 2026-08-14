Luigi Mangione expected to plead guilty to federal charges over killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO: Reports Expected plea comes after judge dismissed federal murder charge carrying possible death sentence

Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York in 2024, is expected to plead guilty in his federal case Friday, according to several US media reports.

Mangione, 28, is due to appear at 11 am local time (1500GMT) before US District Judge Margaret M. Garnett in Manhattan for a hearing jointly requested this week by federal prosecutors and his defense lawyers, according to reports.

Thompson, 50, was the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, the insurance arm of UnitedHealth Group, the largest health insurer in the US. He was shot from behind on a Manhattan sidewalk on Dec. 4, 2024, as he walked to the company's investor conference.

Mangione was arrested five days later at a fast-food restaurant in Pennsylvania.

The killing sparked widespread debate in the US over health insurance practices, while Mangione drew an unusual wave of online sympathy from people frustrated with the country's healthcare system, alongside condemnation from officials and Thompson's family.

Mangione faces separate state and federal prosecutions stemming from the shooting.

In New York state court, he pleaded not guilty to murder and terrorism-related charges. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Sept. 8. If convicted, he could face 25 years to life in prison, though the state judge dismissed the terrorism charges last September. ​​​​​​​

In the federal case, Mangione faces two counts of stalking resulting in death, each carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. Garnett earlier dismissed a federal murder charge against Mangione, the only count against him that could have carried the death penalty.

Mangione's federal trial had been tentatively scheduled for January 2027.

