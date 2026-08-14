Italy monitors situation in Israeli-besieged Palestinian village where 5 Italians reported present Foreign Ministry in coordination with consulate in Jerusalem, embassy in Tel Aviv

Italy is closely monitoring the situation in the occupied West Bank town of Qusra, which has been under siege by Israeli occupiers for five consecutive days, while five Italians were also reported to be under siege, ANSA news agency reported Friday.

The Italian Foreign Ministry confirmed that five Italian nationals were also in Qusra, which is under siege by Israeli settlers. The ministry also reaffirmed that it was following the situation closely.

The five Italians -- four women and one man -- were reportedly inside isolated homes.

The ministry is in coordination with their consulate in Jerusalem and the embassy in Tel Aviv as well as its crisis unit.

Attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and their property have intensified across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, prompting Palestinian and international warnings over the growing seizure of land and homes and the displacement of residents.