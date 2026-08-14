Pakistan marks Independence Day with calls for unity, peace, prosperity Nationwide rallies, flag-hoisting ceremonies held to mark Independence Day

Pakistan on Friday marked its 79th anniversary of independence with nationwide celebrations and special prayers as its leaders renewed calls for national unity, economic development and peace.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital, Islamabad, and 21-gun salutes at provincial headquarters, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

Mosques held prayers for the country’s peace, prosperity and solidarity, while public buildings, streets and markets were decorated with national flags, buntings and lights.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural events were held across the country, while a change-of-guard ceremony took place at the mausoleum of Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi.

In his Independence Day message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Jinnah, national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and leaders and workers of the Pakistan Movement.

Sharif said the country’s independence came through immense sacrifices.

"On 14 August 1947, we were blessed with a homeland where we could live as a free nation with dignity and honour and shape our lives in accordance with our religious and cultural values," he said.

Sharif said Pakistan has made progress despite major challenges, highlighting economic stability, rising remittances, technological development and investment in education, agriculture and industry.

He also praised the armed forces and security personnel, and said Pakistan remained committed to defending its sovereignty and national interests, including its water resources.

Sharif described Pakistan as committed to peace and regional stability and highlighted the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement with Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in a separate message, urged Pakistanis to view independence as a continuing responsibility and called for stronger institutions, governance reforms, economic growth and greater opportunities for young people.

Both leaders called for national unity and renewed efforts to build a peaceful, prosperous and stable Pakistan.

Pakistan, along with neighboring India, attained independence following the end of British colonial rule in the subcontinent in 1947.