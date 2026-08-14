28-year-old US guard averaged 19.7 points, 6.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game last season

Anadolu Efes sign EuroCup’s top scorer Daron Russell 28-year-old US guard averaged 19.7 points, 6.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game last season

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes announced Friday the signing of US guard Daron “Fatts” Russell.

“Daron ‘Fatts’ Russell, who was the EuroCup scoring leader last season while playing for U-BT Cluj-Napoca and was named MVP of the finals series as his team claimed the Romanian League championship, will compete for our team in the 2026-2027 season,” the EuroLeague club said on US social media company X.

The 28-year-old averaged 19.7 points, 6.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in the EuroCup and was named to the All-EuroCup Second Team.

The American-born guard, who obtained Romanian citizenship and represents Romania internationally, helped Cluj-Napoca win the Romanian League, Romanian Cup and Romanian Super Cup last season.

Russell began his professional career with Montenegrin club Mornar Bar, where he set an ABA League single-game scoring record with 47 points against Zadar in October 2022.

He previously played in Türkiye for Galatasaray, Manisa and Karsiyaka before joining Cluj-Napoca in 2025.



Russell joins Bruno Fernando, Mike James, Dario Saric, Matthew Strazel, Collin Malcolm and Santi Yusta among Anadolu Efes’ offseason signings.

The Istanbul club has also retained Jordan Loyd and Isaia Cordinier for the 2026-27 season.