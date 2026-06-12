No further details disclosed regarding gathering

Turkish foreign minister, US special envoy meet in Ankara No further details disclosed regarding gathering

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met US ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack in Ankara, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry shared a photo of the meeting, but did not share any further details.

Barrack, who is also the US special envoy for Iraq and Syria, said on social media company X that the meeting was productive ahead of next month's NATO summit in the Turkish capital.

"As strong allies with many shared goals, the U.S.-Türkiye partnership is delivering results," he added.

