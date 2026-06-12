Turkish foreign minister, US special envoy meet in Ankara

Merve Berker
12 June 2026•Update: 12 June 2026
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met US ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack in Ankara, the Foreign Ministry said.
The ministry shared a photo of the meeting, but did not share any further details.
Barrack, who is also the US special envoy for Iraq and Syria, said on social media company X that the meeting was productive ahead of next month's NATO summit in the Turkish capital.
"As strong allies with many shared goals, the U.S.-Türkiye partnership is delivering results," he added.