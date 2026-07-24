UN chief alarmed by renewed Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, urges de-escalation Guterres calls for immediate de-escalation, urges restoration of navigational freedom around Bab al-Mandeb

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for the Houthis to refrain from any further attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, warning that renewed hostilities could draw Yemen deeper into regional conflict.

"The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed about the resumption of Houthi attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea and the renewed threats to maritime navigation," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

According to the satement, the attacks claimed by the Houthis risk "further heightening regional tensions and widening the current cycle of escalation with the potential to draw Yemen deeper into regional conflict."

"Further hostilities in Yemen will undermine prospects for peace, and cause serious economic, humanitarian and environmental consequences across and beyond the region," it added.

Guterres called for "immediate de-escalation" and urged the Houthis "to refrain from any further attacks or other escalatory actions," in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2722 (2024) and subsequent resolutions concerning attacks on commercial vessels and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

Earlier Thursday, the Houthis said they had targeted two Saudi oil tankers with ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, claiming the vessels had violated what the group described as its maritime blockade and that the strikes scored direct hits.

The attacks came days after the Houthis announced a ban on maritime navigation to Saudi Arabia, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to pledge a "firm and forceful" response and begin measures to protect vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.