Cabinet signs off on Achilles' Shield project and transport aircraft, drones and other military purchases

Greece approves $4.8 billion defense package led by Israeli air defense system Cabinet signs off on Achilles' Shield project and transport aircraft, drones and other military purchases

Greece has approved 11 defense procurement programs worth a combined €4.2 billion ($4.8 billion), including a €3.1 billion Israeli-developed integrated air defense system known as Achilles' Shield, according to a media report.

The Greek daily Ekathimerini reported Friday that the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense approved the package, with the air defense system expected to be delivered within 35 months of the contract being signed.

According to the report, Achilles' Shield will provide anti-aircraft, anti-ballistic and counter-drone protection.

The system will integrate Israel's Spyder (All In One), Barak MX and David's Sling air defense systems, while existing non-kinetic counter-drone systems deployed on islands in the eastern Aegean will also be upgraded.

Under the agreement, 12 Greek companies will participate in the project after negotiations secured more than €700 million in domestic industrial work, equivalent to 25% of the program's total value.

The procurement package also includes about €600 million for three Embraer C-390 military transport aircraft through an interstate agreement with Portugal, €145 million for 10 VICTA special operations vessels, €100 million for Hellfire missile stocks and €70 million for 10 additional V-BAT unmanned aerial systems.

Other approved acquisitions include HERON-1 drones, synthetic aperture radar micro-satellites, night-vision equipment for the army and four sonar systems for the navy's MEKO-class frigates.