Foreign Office urges travelers to follow local authorities after more than 43,000 people flee fires in southwest France

UK issues France travel advice as wildfires force mass evacuations Foreign Office urges travelers to follow local authorities after more than 43,000 people flee fires in southwest France

The UK has updated its travel advice for France after rapidly spreading wildfires forced the evacuation of more than 43,000 residents and tourists from parts of the country's southwest.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office urged British travelers already in the region or planning to visit to follow instructions from local authorities, monitor regional media and contact their travel operators to confirm the status of their bookings.

The updated advice comes as wildfires continue to spread across popular tourist areas in southwestern France, according to French authorities.

Broadcaster BFM reported Friday that more than 43,000 residents and tourists had been evacuated.

The largest blaze, near Arcachon Bay and the Cap-Ferret peninsula in the Gironde region, has burned more than 8,700 hectares (21,500 acres), according to the prefecture.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of the entire Cap-Ferret peninsula after the fire advanced overnight.

A separate wildfire near Biscarrosse in neighboring Landes has burned more than 2,500 hectares (6,200 acres), prompting the evacuation of more than 23,000 residents, campers and holidaymakers, local authorities said.