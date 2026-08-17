6 civilians killed in Russia, 2 in Ukraine as Moscow and Kyiv exchange overnight air strikes Authorities in Russia's Belgorod region, Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia report casualties

Six people were killed and four injured in a Ukrainian missile strike on a village in Russia's Belgorod Region, while two people were killed and three wounded in Russian attacks in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Region, regional officials said on Monday.

Acting Belgorod Region Governor Alexander Shuvaev said Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Koloskovo in the Valuysky municipal district.

"Six civilians were killed and four people were injured, including a child," Shuvaev said in a statement on the Russian Max messaging platform.

Two of the injured people received medical assistance but declined hospitalization, while the others, including the child, were taken to a local hospital, he said.

In Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia region Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram that two people were killed and three wounded in overnight attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district.

According to him, Russian forces carried out 1,217 strikes on 60 settlements in the region over a 24-hour period.

The latest reports could not be independently verified.