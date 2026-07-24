Military says explosions were caused by interceptions as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate

Kuwait says air defenses intercept Iranian drones after IRGC claims attack on US base Military says explosions were caused by interceptions as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate

Kuwait's military said Friday that its air defenses intercepted Iranian "hostile" drones after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it had attacked a US-used air base in the Gulf state.

The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said in a statement that any explosions heard were the result of air defense systems intercepting "hostile" aerial targets.

Earlier Friday, the IRGC said it had launched a drone attack on the US-used Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, claiming the strike killed or wounded "a large number" of US personnel. The group said the attack followed earlier strikes on three camps housing US forces in the country.

Regional tensions have escalated over the past two weeks after President Donald Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire outlined in last month's US-Iran memorandum of understanding was no longer in effect.

Since then, the US and Iran have exchanged strikes, with Washington targeting sites inside Iran while Tehran says it has attacked US military facilities and equipment across several countries in the region.