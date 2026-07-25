Austrian, Italian airlines cancel Israel flights over security concerns Saturday flights canceled as regional tensions stoke fears of wider escalation

Austrian Airlines and ITA Airways canceled scheduled flights to Israel for Saturday because of security concerns, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported Friday.

The two airlines suspended services as rising regional tensions continued to disrupt air travel to and from Israel, according to the report.

Channel 12 did not say whether flights beyond Saturday would also be affected.

International airlines have repeatedly suspended and resumed services to Israel since Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023.

The latest cancellations came amid escalating tensions linked to the continuing US-Iran confrontation and fears of a wider regional conflict.

Regional tensions have escalated since President Donald Trump announced July 8 that a ceasefire outlined in last month’s US-Iran memorandum of understanding was no longer in effect.

The US and Iran have since exchanged strikes, disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and raising renewed concerns about global energy supplies.