Civil Defense issues 3 warnings Saturday for Yanbu governorate, separate alert for Jazan province before announcing threats passed

Saudi Arabia issues fresh warnings in western regions of Yanbu, Jazan about 'potential danger' Civil Defense issues 3 warnings Saturday for Yanbu governorate, separate alert for Jazan province before announcing threats passed

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense issued fresh warnings early Saturday for residents of the western Yanbu Governorate and southwestern Jazan Province about “a potential danger” before later announcing that the threats had passed.

The Civil Defense said the National Early Warning Platform issued three alerts Saturday for the Red Sea Yanbu Governorate, warning residents about a potential danger.

It did not specify the nature of the threats.

In subsequent updates, the Civil Defense said the dangers had passed in Yanbu Governorate.

The Civil Defense later said the National Early Warning Platform also issued a warning for Jazan Province to alert residents about a potential danger.

Authorities subsequently announced that the danger had also passed in Jazan Province.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

The Saudi-led coalition said late Friday that it launched a proportionate military response against legitimate Houthi military targets in Yemen's western Hodeidah province after the group targeted commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The coalition said the Hodeidah Port was not targeted and that all Yemeni ports are open to maritime traffic, while the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out airstrikes on Kamaran Island and telecommunications facilities in Hodeidah.

Tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis escalated after the group threatened to ban Saudi-linked shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The Houthis announced a ban Monday on maritime navigation to Saudi Arabia, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to vow a “firm and forceful” response and begin measures to protect vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait.