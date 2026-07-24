Chinese Foreign Minister Wang, Iranian counterpart Araghchi discuss bilateral ties, issues of mutual interest on sidelines of SCO foreign ministers' meeting in Kyrgyzstan

Top Chinese diplomat tells Iranian counterpart Beijing supports Iran in safeguarding 'sovereignty' Chinese Foreign Minister Wang, Iranian counterpart Araghchi discuss bilateral ties, issues of mutual interest on sidelines of SCO foreign ministers' meeting in Kyrgyzstan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi Friday that Beijing supports Iran in safeguarding its “sovereignty, security and national dignity.”

The remarks came on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting in the Kyrgyz resort city of Cholpon-Ata.

Wang expressed China's "deep concern" over the recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

He said the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding was a valuable outcome of multilateral mediation and reflected Iran's and the people of the Middle East's desire for an end to conflict and lasting stability. He urged that it not be abandoned.

Wang said negotiations should continue and that returning to the consensus reached in the MoU was an “urgent task.”

China supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and national dignity, he said.

Wang added that Beijing would continue to support mediation efforts by Pakistan and other parties, promote the resumption of dialogue and negotiations, and work to address the Strait of Hormuz issue.

Araghchi, for his part, said Iran's willingness to negotiate has never changed and that Tehran does not want the conflict to continue.

At this “critical juncture,” Iran and China should strengthen communication and coordination, he said, adding that Tehran hopes Beijing will continue to play an important role in easing tensions and de-escalating the situation.

Regional tensions have escalated over the past two weeks after US President Donald Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire outlined in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding was no longer in effect.

Since then, the US and Iran have exchanged strikes, with Washington targeting sites inside Iran, while Tehran says it has attacked US military facilities and equipment across several countries in the region.