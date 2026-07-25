Yemeni government vows not to let territory threaten neighbors, maritime security Internationally recognized government condemns Houthi attack on commercial vessel in Red Sea

Yemen's internationally recognized government said Saturday it would not allow the territory to be used as a platform to threaten neighboring countries or international maritime security, condemning the latest Houthi attack on a commercial vessel in the Red Sea.

The government described the attack as "a new act of terrorism that demonstrated the Houthis' determination to undermine regional and international efforts to reduce tensions and drag Yemen into conflicts."

It said the Saudi-led coalition's military response "was carried out within the framework of joint efforts to combat terrorism, protect international shipping and secure maritime routes, in line with international law and the principles of necessity and proportionality."

The government accused the Houthis of using the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait “to serve Iran's regional agenda and strengthen Tehran's negotiating position,” warning that the group's actions are jeopardizing Yemen's national interests.

It said it would continue coordinating with the Saudi-led coalition and regional and international partners to protect civilians, preserve Yemen's sovereignty, secure international navigation and ensure the continued operation of Yemeni ports.

"The Yemeni state will not allow its territory to continue being turned into a platform to threaten its neighbors and international maritime security," it said, holding the Houthis responsible for the humanitarian, economic and security consequences of their actions.

The government also urged the international community to adopt a firmer stance against the group by cutting its sources of funding and weapons and holding its supporters accountable.

Late Friday, the Saudi-led coalition said it launched a military response against Houthi military targets in Yemen's western Hodeidah province after the group targeted commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The coalition said the Hodeidah Port was not targeted and that all Yemeni ports are open to maritime traffic, while the Houthis said Saudi Arabia carried out airstrikes on Kamaran Island and telecommunications facilities in Hodeidah.

Tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis escalated after the group threatened to ban Saudi-linked shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The Houthis announced a ban Monday on maritime navigation to Saudi Arabia, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to vow a "firm and forceful" response and begin measures to protect vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait.