Omani delegation arrives in Tehran for Strait of Hormuz talks: Report

Sahin Demir
24 July 2026•Update: 24 July 2026
An Omani diplomatic delegation arrived in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials on mechanisms governing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported Friday.
The report said the delegation’s visit was part of ongoing consultations between Iran and Oman aimed at establishing appropriate mechanisms for managing ship traffic through the strategic waterway.
No further details were immediately provided about the delegation or the duration of the talks.