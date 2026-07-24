Iran’s state media says talks focus on mechanisms for managing navigation through strategic waterway

Omani delegation arrives in Tehran for Strait of Hormuz talks: Report Iran’s state media says talks focus on mechanisms for managing navigation through strategic waterway

An Omani diplomatic delegation arrived in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials on mechanisms governing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported Friday.

The report said the delegation’s visit was part of ongoing consultations between Iran and Oman aimed at establishing appropriate mechanisms for managing ship traffic through the strategic waterway.

No further details were immediately provided about the delegation or the duration of the talks.