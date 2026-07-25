'It's been an interesting evening. I didn't really know what to expect, and it's far worse than I actually thought,' says Donald Trump

US president dons 'Trump 2028' hat, jokes about another term at rescheduled White House correspondents' dinner 'It's been an interesting evening. I didn't really know what to expect, and it's far worse than I actually thought,' says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump joked about running for another term late Friday as he donned a "Trump 2028" hat during the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) annual dinner.

"I'm pleased to announce my intention to run for a fourth term as president of the United States," said Trump, before joking that he had "won three times" and was "getting very good at running for president."

His remarks appeared to be a joke about seeking another term in office, which would conflict with the US Constitution's 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two elected terms.

The president also mocked the media, saying he believed some journalists "don't like" him and claimed that he receives "93% negative publicity."

"But this place is really the largest group of Trump derangement syndrome people ever put together at one time," he said.

The dinner was rescheduled after the original event in April was interrupted by a shooting near a security checkpoint as Trump administration officials were attending the gathering.

Outgoing WHCA President Weijia Jiang opened the rescheduled event by vowing that journalists would not be intimidated by violence.

"We are back, we will not be intimidated, we refuse to let an act of violence have the final word," said Jiang.

Noting the shooting during his remarks, Trump said that "tremendous amount was learned about security and about other things, the dangers of what we all do."

He joked that the rescheduled dinner was better than the original, saying, "Just like my presidency, the second time is always better."

Trump also addressed Iran, claiming that the US military had dismantled "250 jets" and "159 boats" belonging to Iran.

"They have very few drones left, despite what you see," he said, and that Iran was speaking with the US and would like to reach a deal.

"I don't think they're ready to. I don't think it's time yet. But I'm willing to listen, but they cannot have a nuclear weapon," he said.

Trump ended the evening by saying, "It's been an interesting evening. I didn't really know what to expect, and it's far worse than I actually thought."