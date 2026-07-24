Top Chinese, Iranian diplomats hold talks on sidelines of SCO meeting amid US-Iran tensions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi met Friday on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting in the Kyrgyz resort city of Cholpon-Ata amid tensions between the US and Iran in the Middle East.

They discussed bilateral relations and "issues of mutual interest," according to the Chinese state broadcaster CGTN.

Regional tensions have escalated over the past two weeks after US President Donald Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire outlined in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding was no longer in effect.

Since then, the US and Iran have exchanged strikes, with Washington targeting sites inside Iran, while Tehran says it has attacked US military facilities and equipment aross several countries in the region.