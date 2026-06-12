70,000 personnel, including 55,000 police officers and gendarmerie forces, to be deployed during July 7-8 gathering of NATO leaders and guests from 9 countries

Türkiye chalks out high-level security plan for NATO Summit in Ankara 70,000 personnel, including 55,000 police officers and gendarmerie forces, to be deployed during July 7-8 gathering of NATO leaders and guests from 9 countries

A total of 70,000 personnel, including 55,000 police officers and gendarmerie forces, will be deployed as part of extensive security measures for the 36th NATO Summit to be held in Ankara on July 7-8.

Preparations for the summit's security and transportation arrangements are continuing in the Turkish capital.

Security measures across the city will be raised to the highest level during the summit.

Under the security plan, 70,000 personnel, including 55,000 armed police officers and gendarmerie personnel, will be on duty.

In addition to leaders of NATO member states, the summit will also host leaders from nine guest countries.

Counterterrorism, intelligence, cybercrime, public order, CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear), traffic, special operations, and gendarmerie commando units will be involved in providing security to the event.

Extensive security measures will be implemented around airports, accommodation facilities, transportation routes, and meeting venues throughout the summit.

Gendarmerie commando teams will be deployed along airport routes, and security checks at Ankara's entry points will be stepped up.

Etimesgut Airport is expected to receive flights carrying US President Donald Trump and several other world leaders attending the summit.

A special sightseeing program covering Ankara’s historical and tourist attractions will also be organized for the spouses of participating leaders.

‘We will continue to take all necessary measures meticulously’

Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci previously said that security arrangements for the 36th NATO Summit were reviewed during a meeting at the Security and Emergency Coordination Center (GAMER).

The meeting was attended by Deputy Interior Ministers Ali Celik and Kubra Guran Yigitbasi, Ankara Governor Yakup Canbolat, General Director of Security Ali Fidan, Gendarmerie General Commander General Ali Cardakci, and other officials.

“To ensure the NATO Summit hosted by our country is conducted safely and successfully, we comprehensively reviewed all preparations,” Ciftci said.

“Acting with strong coordination and cooperation among all state institutions, we will continue to take all necessary measures meticulously to maintain public order, ensure the security of visiting delegations, and successfully conclude the summit,” he said, adding: “With its experience, strong security infrastructure, and institutional capacity, Türkiye will host the NATO Summit at the highest level.”

*Writing by Merve Berker