Regional tensions rise following 13th consecutive night of US strikes against Iran

US strikes kill 4 near Iran’s Ahvaz while sirens sound in Jordan, Kuwait: Iranian media Regional tensions rise following 13th consecutive night of US strikes against Iran

US strikes on areas near the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz killed four people and injured five others, while air raid sirens sounded in Jordan's capital and explosions were reported near US military bases in Kuwait, Iranian media reported Friday.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing the governorate of Khuzestan province, said the casualties occurred after US strikes on areas around Ahvaz.

Separately, Iranian media reported that air raid sirens were activated in Jordan’s capital, Amman.

Tasnim agency also cited initial reports claiming a missile attack targeted the Muwaffaq Al-Salti Air Base in Jordan.

Meanwhile, the state-run news agency IRNA, citing Iraq's Al-Ahd television network, reported that loud explosions were heard in several areas of Kuwait, with the blasts reportedly audible in southern Iraq due to their intensity.

Sabereen News, an Iraqi outlet affiliated with Iranian-backed militias, also claimed explosions occurred near US military bases in Kuwait following the 13th consecutive night of US strikes against Iran.

There was no immediate confirmation from Jordanian and Kuwaiti authorities regarding the reports.