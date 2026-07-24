US strikes reported in several regions of Iran: State broadcaster Air defense systems activated in Tehran to counter 'hostile' threat

US strikes were reported in multiple regions of Iran early Friday, with an official in one governorate saying that two people were injured, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

"A few minutes ago, points around the city of Ahvaz were attacked by the US terrorist army with missiles," said Khuzestan Deputy Governor for Security Affairs Valiollah Hayati according to IRIB.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency also reported that the sound of several powerful explosions was heard in different parts of Ahvaz around 2.20 am local time (2250GMT Thursday).

The agency, citing field observations and initial reports, said explosions were heard across various areas of Ahvaz and that the blasts were continuing.

Explosions were also reportedly heard west of the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, around Omidiyeh, near Andimeshk, on the southern coast of Qeshm Island, in Konarak, a city in Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, Jask city in Hormozgan province, south of Khorramabad in Lorestan Province, the city of Khandab and several locations in central Yazd province, according to IRIB.

The director general of crisis management for Hormozgan Governorate said the reported attack struck the Tappe Allah Akbar neighborhood of Bandar Abbas, damaging an electricity pole and severing a power line in the area.

The official said electricity to affected parts of Bandar Abbas was expected to be restored within an hour.

Separately, the deputy governor of Hormozgan said two people were injured in the reported US attacks on areas of Bandar Abbas.

Iranian media also reported that air defense systems were activated in the capital Tehran to counter what they described as a "hostile" threat.