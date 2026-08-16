Hamas delegation led by al-Hayya heads to Cairo to discuss Gaza ceasefire agreement Delegation set to meet Egyptian officials to discuss Palestinian issue, efforts to consolidate ceasefire

Hamas political bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya is due to arrive in Cairo on Sunday at the head of a senior leadership delegation, on his first visit to Egypt since assuming the leadership of the movement, to discuss efforts to consolidate the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

A Hamas source told Anadolu that “a high-level leadership delegation headed by the movement’s leader, Khalil al-Hayya, will arrive tonight in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, to hold talks with Egyptian officials.”

The source added that the delegation will meet Egyptian General Intelligence Service chief Hassan Rashad to discuss a number of issues and developments related to the Palestinian issue, foremost among them talks aimed at consolidating the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

According to the source, the delegation also includes Hamas Shura Council chief Mohammed Darwish, head of the movement abroad Khaled Meshaal, Hamas chief in the West Bank Zaher Jabarin, and head of the Arab and Islamic Relations Office Basem Naim.