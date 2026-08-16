Spence to become second English signing for Inter this summer after John Stones from Manchester City

Inter Milan sign English full-back Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur Spence to become second English signing for Inter this summer after John Stones from Manchester City

Inter Milan have completed the signing of England full-back Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year contract, the Serie A champions announced on Saturday.

Italian media reported the deal is worth around $34.7 million (€30 million), with the 26-year-old becoming Inter's second England international signing of the summer following the arrival of John Stones after his departure from Manchester City.

Spence leaves Tottenham after four seasons in north London, where he helped the club win the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League, including the memorable final in Bilbao referenced in his farewell message to supporters.

In a post shared across his social media accounts, Spence thanked the club's staff, teammates and fans, describing his time at Spurs as "a special chapter" and adding that the club would “always have a place in my heart.”

The defender also arrives in Milan on the back of an impressive international campaign, having featured in all eight of England's matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Thomas Tuchel's side finished third.​​​​​​​