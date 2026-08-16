Morning Briefing: Aug. 16, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including Morocco foiling mass irregular migration attempt toward Spanish enclave Ceuta, Iran saying two French diplomats detained over alleged foreign interference and the US Central Command posting images of USS George H.W. Bush in Arabian Sea amid carrier rotation.

TOP STORIES

Morocco foils mass irregular migration attempt toward Spanish enclave Ceuta

Moroccan authorities said Saturday that they foiled a mass attempt by irregular migrants to cross from the northern city of Fnideq into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

In a statement, the Fnideq governorate cited an unnamed security official as saying that the intensive and coordinated deployment of security forces around Ceuta and Melilla prevented any mass crossing attempts by irregular migrants, adding that the situation at the border crossings remained normal.

Around 300 irregular migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan African countries, gathered Saturday morning in mountainous areas surrounding Ceuta, the official said.

Iran says 2 French diplomats detained over alleged foreign interference

Iran's Intelligence Ministry said Saturday that two French diplomats were detained over alleged foreign interference during a national security investigation before being handed over to the French ambassador.

In a statement, the ministry said intelligence units encountered the two diplomats while carrying out a judicial order to arrest two suspects as part of an investigation into foreign influence and interference.

After verifying the diplomats’ identities, authorities notified the Iranian Foreign Ministry before handing them over to the French ambassador to Iran under diplomatic police escort, it added.

CENTCOM posts images of USS George H.W. Bush in Arabian Sea amid carrier rotation

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) posted images Saturday of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, following concerns about prolonged deployment conditions faced by sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

The images, posted on US social media platform X, showed what appeared to be fighter jets taking off from the George H.W. Bush flight deck as it, in what CENTCOM said, sailed "in the Arabian Sea supporting security in the Middle East."

The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) is a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and is part of the US Navy's carrier forces operating in the region.

NEWS IN BRIEF

An explosion Saturday near the Zawiya power plant in western Libya knocked several electricity generation units out of service, according to state-owned General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL).

Three Houthi fighters were killed and several others, including field commanders, wounded in Yemeni army drone strikes in the southwestern province of Taiz on Saturday, according to the military.

Qatar on Saturday rejected Iran's claim that three Iranian fighter pilots were detained by Qatari authorities after their aircraft went down during attacks in March, calling the allegations misleading.

Yemen's Houthi group targeted civilian infrastructure in the central Marib province with several ballistic missiles Saturday, a Yemeni official said.

Gaza Civil Defense teams recovered the remains of 21 Palestinians on Saturday from beneath two homes destroyed by Israeli attacks during the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, according to a spokesman.

Five people were wounded in a shooting involving multiple suspects at Virginia State University early Saturday, prompting a campus lockdown, according to US media.

Oil pollution has affected around 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) of Oman’s southeastern coastline in the Ras Madrakah area, the country’s Environment Authority said Saturday, according to the official Oman News Agency.

The commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) finished his 10-day trip to the Middle East on Saturday.

Hamas political bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya is due to arrive in Cairo on Sunday at the head of a senior leadership delegation, on his first visit to Egypt since assuming the leadership of the movement, to discuss efforts to consolidate the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Israeli forces raided the Syrian town of al-Rafid in the southern Quneitra countryside Saturday night and searched several homes.

Venezuelan rights group Foro Penal said Saturday it had verified the release of 72 political prisoners the previous day, including 55 men and 17 women.

The death toll from a ferry accident on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe rose to 68 on Saturday, according to police.

At least 47 people were killed and scores injured after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia early Saturday, damaging hundreds of homes and public facilities, authorities said.

The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation Saturday into a cyberattack on France’s tax administration platform that affected 678,000 individual and business users, according to media reports

Iraqi and Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) officials met Saturday in Erbil to review the implementation of a security agreement between Iraq and Iran, according to Iraq’s state news agency.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

South Korea dismisses top trade negotiator amid rising US tariff pressure

South Korea has dismissed its chief trade negotiator, Yeo Han-koo, as Seoul faces mounting pressure from the US over tariffs, investment commitments and other unresolved trade issues, Yonhap News reported Saturday, citing officials.

Yeo was notified of his dismissal by the Ministry of Personnel Management on Friday, according to an official at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, who did not provide a reason for the decision.

The move comes at a sensitive point in South Korea-US trade relations. Washington has been pressing Seoul to accelerate investment commitments agreed under a bilateral tariff deal, while the two sides are also at odds over fines imposed on US-listed e-commerce company Coupang following a personal data breach.

Iran’s economic problems worsened due to falling oil revenues, factory destruction: President

Iran’s economic problems have worsened since the start of the war with the US and Israel, due to declining oil revenues and the destruction of factories, President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday.

In remarks carried by Iranian media, Pezeshkian attributed rising prices to higher costs and falling state revenues resulting from a decline in oil sales.

He said imported goods previously reached Iran through more direct routes but now enter the country through alternative channels, driving up their final cost.

SPORTS

Qatar FA says Asian Football Confederation failed to consult members before statement about FIFA

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) urged the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to uphold transparency and institutional governance, saying it was not consulted before the confederation issued a statement alongside UEFA and CONCACAF about FIFA governance on Saturday, according to the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

In a letter to AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, QFA President Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani said Qatar had neither been formally nor informally consulted before the Aug. 10 statement was published in the name of the AFC and its member associations.

He said the QFA received no advance notice or draft of the statement, and was given no opportunity to comment on or contribute to its contents before its release.

Sevilla score twice from the spot to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in La Liga opener

Sevilla came from behind to defeat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 on Saturday, with two second-half penalties completing a dramatic comeback in their opening match of the 2026-27 La Liga season at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Rayo made the perfect start just four minutes into the new campaign after capitalizing on a costly defensive error. Sevilla debutant Arouna Sangante lost possession on the edge of his own penalty area, allowing Alvaro Garcia to steal the ball and calmly slot past goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos for the opening goal.

Sevilla gradually took control of possession and created several opportunities before finally drawing level early in the second half. Following a VAR review, referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea awarded the hosts a penalty, and Jon Guridi converted confidently in the 52nd minute to make it 1-1.

The hosts continued to dominate as Rayo defended deep, but the decisive moment arrived in stoppage time. After another lengthy VAR check, Sevilla were awarded a second penalty for a foul inside the area. Peque Fernandez kept his composure to fire home from the spot in the 97th minute, completing the turnaround and sealing all three points.