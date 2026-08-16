New site northwest of Ramallah would bring number of illegal settlement locations in area to 6, says Wafa

Israeli occupiers erect tents for new illegal outpost in occupied West Bank: Palestinian media New site northwest of Ramallah would bring number of illegal settlement locations in area to 6, says Wafa

Israeli occupiers erected tents Sunday for a new illegal settlement outpost northwest of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Palestine's official news agency Wafa reported.

Israeli occupiers set up the tents in the Wadi Zeytun area in an attempt to seize Palestinian land and establish a new outpost, according to Wafa.

If the attempt succeeds, the number of illegal settlement sites in the area will rise to six, the agency said.

Wafa said the move came amid increased attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and their property.

Occupier attacks in the occupied West Bank have intensified since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

About 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 156 illegal settlements and 360 illegal settlement outposts in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

The UN considers Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories illegal under international law.