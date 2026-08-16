2 F-16s, E-7T airborne early warning aircraft, KC-135R tanker take part in NATO activity in Romanian airspace

Turkish Air Force aircraft join NATO air, missile defense activity in Romania 2 F-16s, E-7T airborne early warning aircraft, KC-135R tanker take part in NATO activity in Romanian airspace

Turkish Air Force aircraft took part in a NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) activity conducted in Romanian airspace, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said Sunday.

The ministry said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the Turkish Air Force continues to contribute to NATO's integrated air and missile defense.

The activity, held on Aug. 13, involved two F-16 fighter jets, an E-7T airborne early warning and control aircraft, and a KC-135R aerial refueling aircraft.

The ministry said a low-speed interception training exercise was successfully conducted for the first time as part of the activity, which was carried out jointly with NATO assets.