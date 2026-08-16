Foreign ministers say Israel now bears responsibility for obstructing efforts to end war in Gaza

Türkiye, 7 countries condemn Israel's rejection of roadmap to end Gaza war Foreign ministers say Israel now bears responsibility for obstructing efforts to end war in Gaza

Ministers urge sustained US engagement to ensure Israel complies with roadmap, warn rejection could derail peace efforts

Türkiye and seven other countries on Sunday condemned Israel's rejection of a roadmap for completing the implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza conflict, saying the move jeopardizes efforts to achieve lasting peace.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates condemned Israel's declared rejection of the roadmap, as well as its rejection of Palestinian statehood.

The ministers said the positions amount to "a direct repudiation" of Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, which was endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

They said Israel's rejection jeopardizes the plan's implementation and "fundamentally undermines the collective efforts undertaken to achieve a just and lasting peace."

"Such rejection confirms that Israel now bears responsibility for obstructing the efforts to bring peace in Gaza and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory," they added.

The ministers said the roadmap, which has been accepted by Palestinian factions, was the result of extensive efforts by mediators, including Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the US, alongside the High Representative of Gaza and the Board of Peace.

They described it as a key step toward the decommissioning of weapons alongside the withdrawal of Israeli forces, deployment of the International Stabilization Force, transfer of administrative authority to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, and reconstruction of the enclave.

Call for sustained US engagement

The ministers warned that rejecting the roadmap amounts to an explicit refusal to proceed with the implementation of Trump's plan and threatens to derail US efforts to end the war and establish conditions for lasting peace.

They stressed the importance of "sustained and active US engagement" to ensure Israel's full compliance with the commitments and arrangements set out under the plan and roadmap and to prevent further obstruction.

The statement said Israel bears "direct and full responsibility" for consequences resulting from continued rejection, obstruction, delay or non-compliance, including any deterioration on the ground or disruption of efforts to end the war in Gaza.

The ministers also called for the full and immediate implementation of the plan to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza, ensure security and stability, and pave the way for reconstruction and recovery.

They reaffirmed their support for Palestinian self-determination and statehood, categorically rejecting any attempt to deny or prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, including through unilateral actions.

"A just, lasting and comprehensive peace only will be achieved by the implementation of two-State solution, by the realization of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State based on the 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital," the statement said.

The ministers also underscored the importance of the continued role of the Board of Peace and called on all parties to support its efforts to implement the roadmap and advance the second phase of Trump's plan.

They urged the board, with active US support and engagement, to take "immediate and concrete measures" within its mandate to preserve the integrity of the plan and prevent any party from obstructing its implementation.