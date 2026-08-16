USS Abraham Lincoln has among lowest mental health case levels: CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper praises crew's resilience amid reports of concerns over sailors' well-being, conditions aboard aircraft carrier

The head of US Central Command on Sunday defended conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, saying the aircraft carrier has among the lowest numbers of mental health cases in the US Navy's carrier fleet.

"Of the U.S. Navy's 11 active aircraft carriers, the Lincoln currently has among the lowest number of cases related to mental health," Adm. Brad Cooper said in a statement after visiting the carrier.

Cooper acknowledged that this "doesn't mean that all is perfect," saying prolonged service at sea is "uniquely challenging" and individuals respond differently to stress.

He described the crew's resilience and teamwork as "awe-inspiring."

His comments came after House Democrats sent a letter to Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao raising concerns about "deeply troubling reports" regarding sailors' well-being and the condition of the ship.

Family members have also raised concerns, while some reports alleged that sailors had attempted to jump overboard because of extreme conditions.

Cooper's statement came as the US prepares to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln with the USS George Washington amid concerns over prolonged deployment conditions.