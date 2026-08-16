Sevilla score twice from the spot to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in La Liga opener Penalties help Sevilla come back against dominant Rayo performance to secure victory

Sevilla came from behind to defeat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 on Saturday, with two second-half penalties completing a dramatic comeback in their opening match of the 2026-27 La Liga season at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Rayo made the perfect start just four minutes into the new campaign after capitalizing on a costly defensive error. Sevilla debutant Arouna Sangante lost possession on the edge of his own penalty area, allowing Alvaro Garcia to steal the ball and calmly slot past goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos for the opening goal.

Sevilla gradually took control of possession and created several opportunities before finally drawing level early in the second half. Following a VAR review, referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea awarded the hosts a penalty, and Jon Guridi converted confidently in the 52nd minute to make it 1-1.

The hosts continued to dominate as Rayo defended deep, but the decisive moment arrived in stoppage time. After another lengthy VAR check, Sevilla were awarded a second penalty for a foul inside the area. Peque Fernandez kept his composure to fire home from the spot in the 97th minute, completing the turnaround and sealing all three points.

The victory gives Sevilla a winning start to the new La Liga campaign, while Rayo Vallecano were left empty-handed despite leading for much of the evening.​​​​​​​