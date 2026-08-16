Colombian president asks Trump to suspend high tariffs following earthquake In phone call, Abelardo de la Espriella thanks Donald Trump for economic support after earthquake

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella on Saturday asked US President Donald Trump to temporarily suspend the high tariffs imposed on Colombia and thanked him for economic support following the earthquake.

During a phone call that lasted 10 minutes, Espriella said he thanked Trump for help in rescue and aid operations following the earthquake.

“President Trump also conveyed his condolences for those who lost their lives in the earthquake and expressed his solidarity with the Colombian families affected by the disaster. I told him that we face an enormous challenge ahead and that, despite the extremely difficult and disastrous economic situation I inherited, we will rebuild Colombia,” De la Espriella said on US social media platform X.

“The conversation took place in an extremely friendly and cordial atmosphere. President Trump was very warm, expressing his affection for Colombia and sympathy for our people. I once again conveyed my gratitude for the solidarity and support shown by the US toward Colombia. Today, more than ever, the alliance between Colombia and the US is a vital necessity for rebuilding our precious country," he added.

The death toll from the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck Colombia on Aug. 10 has risen to 294.