Russia will continue ‘special military operation’ in absence of prospects for peace talks, Peskov says

Kremlin says US failed to sway Ukraine, ‘incited by Europeans,’ on peace proposal Russia will continue ‘special military operation’ in absence of prospects for peace talks, Peskov says

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Friday that the US had failed to persuade Ukraine, which he claimed had been incited by European countries, to accept a proposed peace settlement.

Speaking to Russian media outlet Vesti, Peskov said Moscow would await ideas and proposals from the US for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. He stressed, however, that Russia would continue its “special military operation” in the absence of prospects for peace negotiations.

“We are continuing our special military operation,” he said. “That is, we continue to achieve our goals by military means. Yes, this is not the preferred path, but in the absence of prospects for peace, we will press on until complete victory.”

Peskov said Russia had accepted the settlement proposed by the US, but Ukraine had not.

“And the Americans were unable to persuade the Ukrainians because they were unable to sway the Ukrainians, who were incited by the Europeans,” he added.

Peskov also stressed that Russia acknowledges and takes into account the continued supply of US weapons to Ukraine.

Under US mediation, Russia and Ukraine last held three rounds of peace talks in January and February in an effort to find a settlement to the armed conflict, now in its fifth year.

Negotiations have since been paused, with Moscow and Kyiv attributing the halt to the US focus on Iran and the armed conflict in the Middle East, which began on Feb. 28.