Turkish stock exchange opens higher on Friday

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 13,912.07 points, up 1.23% or 168.57 points from the previous close.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 fell slightly 0.01%, closing at 13,743.50 points with a trading volume of 177 billion liras ($3.84 billion).

As of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate stood at 46.2635, the EUR/TRY rate was 53.5675, and the GBP/TRY 62.0500.

The price of one ounce of gold was $4,179.90, while the barrel price of Brent oil futures was around $88.40.