Canada disinviting US to opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge is ‘fine,’ says US president

Trump says ‘original deal’ on Gordie Howe Bridge with Canada ‘no longer stands’ Canada disinviting US to opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge is ‘fine,’ says US president

US President Donald Trump said Friday that the “original deal” on the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which links Canada with the US, “no longer stands,” brushing off Ottawa’s decision to open the bridge without Washington.

“Canada disinvited the United States of America to the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge, which is fine, considering they are paying substantial TARIFFS to the United States, but the original Deal on the Bridge, which was terribly negotiated by a previous Administration, no longer stands,” Trump said.

“We changed the terms of the Deal so that the United States of America now gets 50% of the Profit,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is a major crossing linking Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, designed to improve cross-border travel and freight movement.

Canadian officials on Friday held a ceremony to mark completion of the Gordie Howe International Bridge linking Windsor and Detroit.

The Canadian-only event followed the cancellation of a joint celebration after new US tariffs were introduced. The bridge is scheduled to open to traffic Monday.

Washington has announced additional 50% tariffs on certain Canadian goods, covering products from wine to hockey sticks to cement, according to the White House.