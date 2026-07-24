Experimental trial is part of military's push to expand human-machine teaming amid personnel shortages

South Korean Navy tests humanoid robot as ship's helmsman for first time Experimental trial is part of military's push to expand human-machine teaming amid personnel shortages

South Korea's Navy has conducted its first test of a humanoid robot performing a ship's helmsman duties, as the military seeks to expand the use of robotics to address personnel shortages and build a technology-driven force.

The experiment took place Thursday at a naval training facility in Changwon, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) southeast of Seoul, and featured "Pibot," a humanoid robot under development by a research team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, the Navy said Friday.

The trial marked the first time a humanoid robot replaced a crew member to perform bridge helm duties.

Pibot successfully executed steering commands under a range of simulated conditions, including narrow waterways, bad weather and nighttime operations.

The Navy said the experiment is part of efforts to develop a maritime manned-unmanned teaming system and build a "smart military" as the country faces a shrinking pool of military personnel.

It plans to use the results to identify shipboard tasks that robots can perform and reduce sailors' workloads.

Pibot has been under development since 2022 under an Agency for Defense Development initiative. South Korea's state arms procurement agency has invested about 5.7 billion won ($3.8 million) in the project.