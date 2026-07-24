Of 76 people aboard ferry that sank on July 15, 58 survived, 4 were confirmed dead, 14 remain missing

Indonesia suspends 10-day search for 14 people missing after ferry sank off South Sulawesi Of 76 people aboard ferry that sank on July 15, 58 survived, 4 were confirmed dead, 14 remain missing

Indonesia on Friday suspended a 10-day search for 14 people still missing after a ferry sank off the coast of South Sulawesi province.

Muhammad Arif Anwar, head of the Makassar Search and Rescue Office (Basarnas), told reporters that the search was "temporarily suspended in accordance with Basarnas' standard operating procedures" after the standard seven-day search period was completed, according to the Jakarta Globe.

The operation had already been extended by three days.

He said a final evaluation would be conducted before the operation is formally closed.

Of the 76 people aboard the ferry, revised down from an initial figure of 78, 58 survived, four were confirmed dead, and 14 remained missing.

Basarnas said the search operation could be reopened if new information emerges or members of the public discover any victims.

The vessel sank on July 15 while en route from Jampea Island to Benteng after its engine failed.