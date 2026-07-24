EU to summon Russian envoy after latest strikes on Ukraine, Kallas says Bloc's foreign policy chief also plans new sanctions targeting Russia's military-industrial sector

The European Union will summon Russia's envoy to the bloc following Moscow's latest strikes on Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Friday.

"Russia's indiscriminate attacks on Kyiv and other regions cause civilian casualties by design, not by accident," Kallas said on the US social media company X.

She also condemned a strike on Latvia's honorary consulate in Sloviansk, eastern Ukraine, saying it demonstrated Moscow's "utter disregard for international law."

"Latvia has our full support," she said.

Kallas also said she would propose additional sanctions targeting individuals and entities linked to Russia's military-industrial complex.