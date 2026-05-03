VakifBank, Eczacibasi Dynavit to face off in Istanbul

Second all-Turkish final in CEV Champions League VakifBank, Eczacibasi Dynavit to face off in Istanbul

Turkish women's volleyball clubs VakifBank and Eczacibasi Dynavit will face off Sunday in the CEV Zeren Group Champions League Final.

In the CEV Zeren Group Women's Champions League Final Four, Eczacibasi Dynavit defeated Italian team Savino Del Bene 3-2 to advance to the final, setting up a final with VakifBank.

The match which will be played at the Ulker Sports and Events Hall, and start at 8 pm local time (1700GMT).

Turkish final in CEV Champions League

VakifBank will try to win their 7th CEV Champions League title in Istanbul. The yellow-and-black team won the championship in 2011, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2022 and 2023.

The team, coached by Italian head coach Giovanni Guidetti, reached the final undefeated this season.

Eczacibasi Dynavit, who defeated Savino Del Bene 3-2 in the semi-finals, will try to win the CEV Champions League cup for the second time.

The orange-and-white team, under the management of head coach Giulio Cesare Bregoli, won the Final Four tournament in Poland in 2015.

VakifBank, Eczacibasi Dynavit to face each other in final for second time

The Turkish clubs clashed in the final match in the 2022-2023 season. VakifBank, who, last won it by defeating their opponent 3-1, won the Champions League cup for the sixth time.

The match will also be the second all-Turkish final in the history of the Champions League.

Turkish women's volleyball secures 27th trophy

Turkey has secured its 27th international club trophy in women's volleyball at the CEV Zeren Group Champions League Final Four.

VakifBank and Eczacibasi Dynavit overcame their Italian opponents in the semi-finals.

With two Turkish teams reaching the final, the trophy remains in Türkiye this season.

Turkish teams have won 26 trophies in total: eight each in the World Club Championship and CEV Champions League, six in the CEV Cup and four in the CEV Challenge Cup.