'Not even proper ID or ticket checks were conducted last night,’ says Dimitrios Giannakopoulos

Panathinaikos owner slams EuroLeague over security failures in Olympiacos-Fenerbahce semi-final 'Not even proper ID or ticket checks were conducted last night,’ says Dimitrios Giannakopoulos

Panathinaikos owner Dimitrios Giannakopoulos harshly criticized the EuroLeague on Saturday over major organizational and security failures during Friday night’s semi-final match between Olympiacos and Fenerbahce in Athens.

In an Instagram post, Giannakopoulos said: "Not even proper ID or ticket checks were conducted last night. Against this background, you still allowed thousands of people to enter the stadium."

"Police or authorities, whatever you call yourselves, I, on behalf of Panathinaikos fans and thousands of others who paid to watch the match, expect a big apology," he added.

Giannakopoulos stressed that the EuroLeague administration should take full responsibility for what happened.