Telekom Center says thousands entered venue without tickets or identity checks ahead of Olympiacos-Fenerbahce semifinal

Athens arena operator blames EuroLeague for ‘serious security failures’ during Final Four Telekom Center says thousands entered venue without tickets or identity checks ahead of Olympiacos-Fenerbahce semifinal

The operator of Athens’ Telekom Center accused EuroLeague on Saturday of major organizational and security failures during the Final Four semifinal between Olympiacos and Fenerbahce Beko.

In a statement posted on US social media platform Instagram, the arena management said “thousands of people” entered the venue without tickets or identity checks because of what it described as negligence by EuroLeague organizers.

The statement said incorrect information related to the tournament had been provided to venue officials, leading to uncontrolled crowd entry despite objections from security personnel.

“People were allowed to enter uncontrollably for hours,” the statement said, adding that the situation amounted to “a clear violation of the law.”

Arena officials also said there were major delays in distributing tickets to spectators, with some fans still waiting to receive their tickets after gates had already opened, while others who had paid for seats reportedly never received access credentials.

According to the statement, the EuroLeague’s security director responded to the technical problems by instructing staff to allow individuals without valid tickets to pass through turnstiles.

The venue operator further claimed that entire groups entered the arena without any checks or identity verification and that some tickets issued by EuroLeague did not correspond to seat or row numbers.

It also said accreditation passes were not properly distributed, leaving even the head of the private security company without accreditation and preventing personnel from operating effectively.

The statement warned that overcrowding, blocked stairways, and packed emergency exits created serious safety risks that could have led to a disaster in the event of an emergency evacuation.

Security personnel were reportedly unable to keep corridors open or carry out bag inspections, while some objects brought from outside were left unattended in hallways, creating what the operator described as potential security threats.

The arena management called on EuroLeague to ensure that similar incidents are not repeated ahead of Sunday’s final and said organizers must guarantee compliance with legal and security obligations.