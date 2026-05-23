EuroLeague faces backlash over chaotic Final Four organization in Athens Ticketed Fenerbahce supporters reportedly denied entry while allegations emerge of ticketless rival fans entering arena

EuroLeague came under heavy criticism Friday following a series of organizational and security failures during the Final Four semifinal between Olympiacos and Fenerbahce Beko in Athens.

The Final Four, regarded as the highest-profile club event in European basketball, was overshadowed by crowd management problems, ticketing disruptions, and security concerns before and during the game at the Telekom Center.

Ticketless rival fans allegedly admitted

Many Fenerbahce supporters reportedly were unable to enter the arena despite holding valid tickets because of confusion and technical failures at entry gates.

Large crowds formed outside the venue as Greek security personnel and EuroLeague officials struggled to manage the ticket verification system, according to statements from the Turkish club and its representatives.

Some Olympiacos supporters were allowed into the arena without proper ticket checks, while ticketed Turkish fans remained outside waiting for access.

Separate seating arrangements were also disrupted, with some Fenerbahce supporters reportedly separated from their groups and seated among rival fans, raising further security concerns. Several tense moments inside the arena were reportedly prevented from escalating after police intervened.

Seats reserved for families of Fenerbahce players reportedly occupied

The controversy extended beyond the stands. Transportation carrying family members of Fenerbahce players reportedly arrived late at the arena because of coordination problems involving local authorities and traffic management.

Club representatives also said seats reserved for players’ families were occupied by others and that EuroLeague officials failed to intervene despite complaints.

Fenerbahce demands accountability

Fenerbahce board member Cem Ciritci described the events as "unacceptable" and called for a full explanation from EuroLeague organizers.

“If it is true that ticketless individuals were admitted while ticket-holding supporters were kept outside, this is no longer a simple organizational failure, but a direct violation of fan rights and a collapse of organizational credibility,” Ciritci said in a statement posted through US social media company X.

He also said EuroLeague could not dismiss the situation as a mere “disruption,” calling on organizers to identify those responsible and establish a concrete compensation mechanism for affected supporters.

“This is not only a Fenerbahce issue,” he said. “It is an issue concerning the reputation of European basketball.”