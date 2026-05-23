4 people detained after scuffles during arrival of Gaza-bound aid flotilla activists who had been illegally intercepted by Israeli forces

Spanish police clash with Global Sumud Flotilla activists at Bilbao airport 4 people detained after scuffles during arrival of Gaza-bound aid flotilla activists who had been illegally intercepted by Israeli forces

Authorities open investigation into police conduct during airport intervention

Spanish police clashed with members and supporters of the Global Sumud Flotilla during the arrival of several activists at Bilbao Airport, Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE reported on Saturday.

The incidents occurred when six activists from the flotilla arrived at the airport and gathered near the arrivals area for media coverage, reportedly obstructing passenger access through one of the terminal gates.

Police officers intervened after some supporters allegedly crossed a security cordon, leading to moments of tension between officers and activists, the report said.

Four people were detained on charges including serious disobedience, resisting authority, and assaulting police officers. Those detained included two flotilla members and two supporters.

Spain’s regional security authorities said an internal investigation had been launched to determine whether officers acted in line with existing operational procedures.

The activists had originally been expected to return a day earlier, but delayed their trip after two flotilla members were hospitalized due to injuries allegedly sustained during their illegal detention by Israeli forces while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Separately, around 20 flotilla activists arrived at Barcelona-El Prat Airport, where they were welcomed by approximately 200 supporters carrying Palestinian flags and banners.

Among those present at the reception were Spanish Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun and European Parliament member Jaume Asens.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israel.

Türkiye safely evacuated 422 humanitarian aid volunteers from 41 countries, including 85 Turkish citizens who were part of the flotilla, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said late Thursday.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed last Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris, in a renewed attempt to break the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007, pushing most of the population to the brink of starvation.