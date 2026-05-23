Football club has been under ownership of Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali since 2022

Hull City promoted to Premier League after 1-0 win Football club has been under ownership of Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali since 2022

Turkish-owned Hull City have been promoted to the English Premier League after a 1-0 win in the Championship playoff final against Middlesbrough on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Oli McBurnie scored the only goal in the stoppage time to send his side into the Premier League.

Hull City has not been in the Premier League since the 2016-17 season.

Turkish businessman and media owner Acun Ilicali purchased Hull City in 2022.

Hull City won the match 1-0 and will compete in the Premier League next season.

In the Championship, Coventry City and Ipswich Town, who had previously finished in the top two positions, were directly promoted to the Premier League.