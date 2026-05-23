Fenerbahce slams EuroLeague over Final Four ticketing issues Turkish club says technical, operational failures caused major disruptions ahead of semifinal against Olympiacos

Fenerbahce board member calls for explanation over allegations that around 5,000 ticketless Olympiacos fans were allowed into arena during Final Four semifinal

Fenerbahce Beko on Saturday criticized the EuroLeague over what it described as unacceptable technical and operational failures during the ticketing process for the Final Four semifinal against Olympiacos.

In a statement published on the club’s official website, Fenerbahce said problems that began on the EuroLeague side the night before the May 22 semifinal escalated into a collapse of the ticketing system and continued until tipoff, adding that postponing the game was even discussed at one stage.

The club said its primary objective after the Final Four lineup was confirmed was to secure as many tickets as possible for supporters and to ensure fans could enter the arena “safely, smoothly and without issues.”

“However, the chain of technical and operational problems that started on the EuroLeague side the night before the game and extended to the collapse of the ticketing system could not be resolved until the start of the match,” the statement said.

Fenerbahce said club officials and staff, including board members Adem Koz and Cem Ciritci, worked throughout the day around the arena, entry points and turnstiles to help resolve the issues and prevent supporters from being affected.

The club added that shortly before the game began, additional efforts were made to allow entry for supporters who had either not completed the ticketing process or were unable to access their tickets.

According to the statement, all information related to fans who had requested and paid for tickets through the club was fully shared with EuroLeague organizers, but disruptions occurred because Final Four ticketing procedures were handled through multiple channels and systems outside the club’s control.

Fenerbahce said it would pursue the matter through administrative and legal channels on behalf of supporters affected by what it called an “unacceptable process.”

In separate posts on US social media company X, board member Cem Ciritci also criticized the organization of the Final Four event in Athens, saying ticket-holding Fenerbahce supporters were left waiting outside the arena despite traveling long distances to attend the game.

Ciritci said families were separated and seating arrangements became chaotic, adding that rival supporters were seen in sections designated for Fenerbahce fans.

He also referred to allegations circulating among supporters and in public discussions that around 5,000 ticketless Olympiacos fans were allowed into the arena, calling on EuroLeague organizers to provide a “clear, concrete and satisfactory explanation.”

“If it is true that ticketless individuals were admitted while ticket-holding supporters were kept outside, this is no longer a simple organizational failure, but a direct violation of fan rights and a collapse of organizational credibility,” he said.

In a separate statement, Ciritci defended Fenerbahce Beko’s recently signed 10-year EuroLeague license agreement, saying criticism linking the deal to the club’s objections over the Final Four organization reflected an “incomplete reading” of the issue.

He said remaining part of EuroLeague did not mean accepting every aspect of the organization, but instead allowed the club to maintain influence and demand accountability within European basketball.

The club also apologized to fans who traveled to support the team but experienced difficulties entering the arena.